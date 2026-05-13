Suriya's 'Karuppu' Release Issue: Director R J Balaji Urges Fans To Keep Faith

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Even as the makers of actor Suriya's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Karuppu' continued to make desperate efforts to find a way to ensure the film's smooth release on Thursday, the film's director R J Balaji has put out a post on X, exuding faith in God and urging fans to keep the faith, saying the film would definitely release on Thursday.

Taking to his X timeline to give an update to fans, R J Balaji said,"Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

He went on to add in Tamil," Karuppan (the deity) will shatter all obstacles. #Karuppu will release tomorrow in a fantastic fashion. Keep the faith. It will happen."

Sources in the industry say that the makers of the film were trying their best to resolve the financial hurdles facing the film and ensure its smooth release on time on Thursday.

However, negotiations that went late into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning had not borne fruit.

The makers have already announced that the morning ( 9 a.m.) shows scheduled for Thursday had been cancelled.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to retweet an announcement by the film's producer S R Prabhu in this regard.

It said, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and filmbuffs. Excitement about the film doubled after the makers released a teaser on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year.

The teaser that was released begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan is the editor of this film, which had Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as its art director.