Uzbekistan Reveals Number Of New Small Businesses Established In 1Q2026
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan shows that the trade sector emerged as the leader in entrepreneurial activity, with 8,102 new units registered during this period.
This was followed by agriculture, forestry, and fisheries with 2,956 new businesses, the industrial sector with 2,610 units, and the accommodation and food services sector with 1,942 units.--
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