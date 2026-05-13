Humanitarians Continue To Distribute Aid Amid Sudan, South Sudan Hostilities: UN

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, May 14 (IANS) UN humanitarians have said that aid is being distributed in war-torn southwestern Sudan, while an amount of 12 million US dollars is targeted for famine relief in the neighbouring country of South Sudan.

"The UN and its humanitarian partners continue to respond to humanitarian needs across Sudan," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The office said that in the Kordofan region, aid organisations are providing life-saving support to displaced people, refugees and host communities, with water and sanitation assistance reaching some 85,000 people in the localities of Sheikan and Ar Rahad in the state of North Kordofan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Humanitarians distributed blankets, mosquito nets and other household essentials to 2,000 displaced families in Sheikan, and cash assistance reached 200 families in the Taggat displacement site in April.

OCHA said that in South Kordofan state, nearly 88,000 people, including South Sudanese refugees, displaced people and host communities, received water and sanitation support.

However, the office said it is alarmed that fighting continues to put civilians at grave risk.

"In South Kordofan, heavy shelling and drone attacks have reportedly intensified in Dilling, where the Sudan Doctors Network reports that up to six people were killed yesterday (Tuesday) and others injured," OCHA said.

The International Organization for Migration estimated that more than 900 people were displaced in the state's southern portion, from the Al Buram locality, on Monday and Tuesday.

"In the Darfur region, repeated drone attacks were reported in the cities of El Geneina and Nyala between Monday and today (Wednesday), causing casualties and damage," OCHA said.

For South Sudan, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher allocated 12 million US dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support people amid displacement and food insecurity triggered by conflict.

"The new funds will enable the UN and humanitarian partners to provide food, healthcare, drinking water, and shelter, among other life-saving assistance, to 200,000 people in Akobo County and other parts of Jonglei state, as well as Upper Nile state," OCHA said.

The humanitarian situation in Akobo has recently deteriorated following an escalation of fighting. More than 200,000 people have fled their homes, while food insecurity continues to climb, said the office.

OCHA said that about 12,000 people in Akobo are facing the most extreme hunger and malnutrition, a Phase 5 classification under the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.