Kolkata Fire: Officer Suspended, Illegal Factory Demolished After 2 Die

The Director General of West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services has suspended Station Officer and Officer-in-Charge of Pragati Maidan Fire Station Goutam Das, following a major fire incident in the Tiljala area that claimed two lives. The suspension order, issued on Wednesday, comes in the wake of the devastating blaze at Premises No. 50/1-D, Golam Jilani Khan Road in the Tiljala area on May 12. The fire, which resulted in multiple casualties, reportedly exposed "serious lapses" in the department's oversight.

KMC Demolishes Illegal Structure

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) demolished the structure in the city's Tiljala, where an unauthorised leather factory had been operating in the area. The action follows a devastating fire at the facility yesterday, which resulted in the deaths of two people. A subsequent inspection by a joint committee revealed that the building was entirely illegal as it was operating without an approved building plan, a basic fire safety system, or a sanctioned electrical connection.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Smita Pandey confirmed the civic body's intervention, stating that authorities are "following the procedure" and will take all necessary measures to address the violations. "The order has been taken. You can see the demolition process has already begun... We'll follow the procedure, and we'll do whatever is needful," said Pandey.

Wider Crackdown on Unauthorised Constructions

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul announced a rigorous crackdown on unauthorised constructions across the area. Paul stated that her department is issuing formal notices to executive officers of all municipalities and corporations to audit buildings within their jurisdictions. "These buildings and the next two buildings belong to the same person, and it is a completely illegal building. We are giving notices from my department to all the executive officers of each municipality and corporation to look into their jurisdiction, whichever house or building is illegal... We give them time, 15 days or one month... If you can't provide documents that your building is legal, we have to take the last ultimate step... Two people have died, three are in critical condition at the National Medical College... We are not going to allow that... Anybody who proves their building is legal, nothing will happen to them... But anyone who thinks they can get away with it will not be allowed... We have started giving notices from yesterday and will give them enough time, and ultimately, if you can't provide documents, we will take action," said Paul.

Residents Protest Demolition

Meanwhile, residents in the Tiljala area have questioned the intent behind the demolition of the illegal structure. Shakeel Ahmad lamented that he was not able to retrieve his essential documents before the demolition. "... My daughter was married into a house in this building. Yes, there are documents of the house, but they are locked inside, and no one is letting us get them. Our only demand from the government is that the house is now complete, sir. What can we do now?..." Ahmad told ANI.

Another resident, Nazia Firdous, appealed to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for a 24-hour stay on the demolition. It urged the administration to allow the residents to present their legal documentation. "This is a complete injustice. I appeal to the CM to give us a stay order of 24 hours. Give us a chance to prove ourselves. Take action if we are proven wrong... After the fire incident yesterday, it's obvious that no one would escape from the building with their important documents... We have all the papers, but they are inside the building... This is not an illegal building.... if the building is demolished, how will we get the papers?..." Firdous told reporters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)