PM Modi's 5-Nation Tour To UAE, Europe To Boost Energy, Tech Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a five-nation visit beginning tomorrow to further strengthen India's ties with the UAE and four European counties and expand cooperation in a range of areas including energy, defence and technology.

Addressing a special media briefing, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said PM Modi will start his tour with visit to UAE. The visit will strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. He will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss avenues to further deepen focus on trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people contacts.

UAE and Netherlands Engagements

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a five nation tour from 15-20 May, covering the UAE and four European countries -- the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. In the UAE on 15 May, meeting with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation and regional issues. India and the UAE share a comprehensive strategic partnership, with over 4.5 million Indians living there... From 15-17 May, PM Modi will be in the Netherlands -- his second visit after 2017 -- at a crucial moment in bilateral relations. This also includes the third India Nordic Summit, focusing on trade, investment, green technology, and innovation. The visit to the four European countries comes in the backdrop of the India-EU FTA that we finalised earlier this year," he said.

"We have a concrete agenda covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations with the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and other Nordic partners. This includes discussions and engagement with the business community... In the UAE, the visit follows recent developments around OPEC pipelines. With the Netherlands, semiconductors are a key area of cooperation, and discussions will include Advanced Semiconductor and IMEC-related topics will also be covered and briefed accordingly," he added.

During the visit to UAE, the discussions will also focus on strengthening energy security which is an important aspect of relationship. India meets a lot of its energy requirements from UAE. The Gulf country has decided to leave OPEC amid tensions in West Asia. PM Modi and President Al Nahyan are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. Sibi George said that during his visit to Netherlands, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart. He will also meet their Majesties, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. Prime Minister is also expected to address the Indian community and meet top business leaders of the Netherlands.

Focus on Nordic and European Partnerships

Sweden and the European Round Table

In Sweden on May 17, Prime Minister Modi will undertake an official visit to Gothenburg. This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit. PM Modi and Prime MInister Ulf Kristersson will join European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to address the 'European Round Table for Industry', navigating themes of AI, resilient supply chains, and the green transition.

Norway and the India-Nordic Summit

PM Modi will then arrive in Norway. This will be first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. The talks will seek to leverage the India-EFTA agreement, specifically targeting the "Blue Economy". This will be followed by the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19, which will also be attended by leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Final Stop: Italy

In the last part of his visit, PM Modi will visit Italy on May 19 and 20 and hold discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and review "Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029." Prime Minister's upcoming visit will further deepen India's partnership with Europe across sectors, particularly trade and investment ties in light of the recently concluded India-EU FTA. (ANI)

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