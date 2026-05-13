Kazakhstan's Manufacturing Sector Expands In January-April 2026
The overall increase was supported by strong performance across several industries, including machine-building, chemicals, construction materials, and the light industry.
Machine-building recorded the highest growth at 23.3%, driven by higher production of cars, electronics, electrical equipment, and machinery. Passenger car output rose by 36.5% on the back of new production facilities, including KIA plants in Kostanay and a multi-brand automotive plant in Almaty. The Atyrau Wagon Plant also launched production of tank wagons, further supporting sector expansion.
Construction materials production increased by 27.7%, supported by higher output of cement, concrete, construction mortars, and reinforced concrete structures, ensuring full coverage of domestic demand for key building materials.
The chemical industry grew by 18.4%, driven by increased production of polypropylene, sulfuric acid, fertilizers, and paint and coating materials. Additional momentum came from new capacities launched by "EuroChem-Karatau".--
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