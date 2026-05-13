UNIFIL Says Drone Incidents Endanger Peacekeepers In Lebanon

MENAFN - IANS) Beirut, May 14 (IANS) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that a series of drone incidents near and inside its positions in southern Lebanon had endangered peacekeepers and damaged UN facilities.

UNIFIL said in a statement on Wednesday (local time) that several presumed Hezbollah drones detonated on Monday and Tuesday near its headquarters in the southern town of Naqoura, where Israeli soldiers could have been present.

According to the statement, three drones exploded between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time on Monday within meters of the headquarters, followed by another drone explosion in the same area on Tuesday at around 5:20 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Minutes later, another drone detonated inside the headquarters, damaging several buildings. No injuries were reported.

UNIFIL said it is increasingly concerned about the activities of both Hezbollah members and Israeli soldiers near UN positions, adding that it had protested the presence and movement of Israeli troops and vehicles near its headquarters, as well as the activities of non-state actors near UN positions.

Meanwhile, Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said Wednesday that the country's multi-front military campaign across the Middle East, including Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank, "is not over."

Speaking about Lebanon, a day after the military said Israeli troops had crossed the Litani River and established operational control in the area, Zamir said troops were continuing operations in Lebanon, including in the Litani River area.

Separately, the Lebanese Health Ministry said at least eight people, including two children, were killed in three Israeli airstrikes targeting cars along the Jiyeh-Saadiyat highway in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had struck more than 40 Hezbollah infrastructure sites, including weapon storage facilities and military structures, across southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The development came despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that took effect at midnight between April 16 and 17, following weeks of intensified cross-border fighting linked to the wider regional conflict involving Iran.