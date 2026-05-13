IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To 14,000 T20 Runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has become the first Indian batter to reach 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. RCB star brought up the milestone with his 78th run against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Raipur on Wednesday night.

Kohli joins elite company

Overall, Kohli is only the sixth batter in the world to achieve the landmark. The veteran batter slammed a brilliant hundred against KKR and played some unbelievable shots to record his 9th IPL hundred. Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), David Warner (14,284), and Jos Buttler (14,200) are ahead of Virat Kohli on the all-time T20 run-scoring list.

Fastest to 14,000 T20 runs

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 14,000 T20 runs in terms of innings taken, achieving the milestone in 409 innings and surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record of 423 innings.

First Indian to 10 T20 hundreds

Chris Gayle leads the list for most centuries in T20 cricket with 22 hundreds, followed by Babar Azam with 13. David Warner and Virat Kohli are jointly third with 10 centuries each. Behind them are Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan with nine tons apiece, alongside Quinton de Kock and Abhishek Sharma, who also share nine T20 hundreds. With this, Kohli becomes the first Indian to reach 10 T20 hundreds.

Match-winning knock against KKR

Coming into this match on the back of two successive ducks, Kohli's 60-ball unbeaten 105 helped defending champions RCB beat KKR by six wickets in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Despite chasing a competitive target of 193, Kohli's (105* including 11 fours and three sixes) century and Devdutt Padikkal's 39 helped RCB to an easy six-wicket win, with five balls remaining. (ANI)

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