Zelensky Proposes Cooperation In Drone Deal Format To Romania

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced the initiative on Facebook.

The proposal was presented during his meeting with Romanian President Nicușor Dan. The two leaders agreed that their teams would work out all the details of the initiative.

The Presidents also paid special attention to Ukraine's European integration during the meeting.

“We are counting on moving as quickly as possible to the opening of negotiation clusters, and Romania's support on this issue matters greatly to us,” Zelensky said.

The talks also covered the implementation of agreements reached during the Ukrainian President's visit to Bucharest in March.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine values Romania's solidarity and its willingness to work together to strengthen regional security, reinforce Europe, and bring about a just peace.

The Ukrainian President also thanked Nicușor Dan for inviting him to the Bucharest Nine Summit and emphasized the importance of technological cooperation with partner countries.

Ukraine, Finland working on drone deal –

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during his speech at the Bucharest Nine Summit, Volodymyr Zelensky proposed that European countries conclude bilateral Drone Deals with Ukraine to strengthen the continent's security.

Photo: Video screenshot