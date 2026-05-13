Ukraine's Defense Forces Wipe Out Russian Merlin-VR Reconnaissance Drone
The Russian Research Institute of Modern Telecommunications Technologies unveiled the Merlin-VR unmanned aerial vehicle in 2021. It is considered a relatively rare target, and according to open-source data, the cost of the system may exceed $300,000.
The Merlin-VR was designed for aerial reconnaissance in automatic and semi-automatic modes, including detecting positions, adjusting artillery fire, and monitoring the movement of personnel and equipment.Read also: Ukrainian drones strike Russian EW systems on Southern Slobozhanshchyna front
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavsky Oil Refinery in Yaroslavl and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Russia's Astrakhan region.
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