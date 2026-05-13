Uzbekneftegaz, China's Sinosure Discuss Expansion Of Financial Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekneftegaz and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) discussed expansion of financial cooperation, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Abdugani Sanginov and a delegation from the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure), led by its head Sheng Hetai. ​The meeting took place within the framework of the "Oil & Gas Uzbekistan – OGU 2026" international exhibition and conference.

​At the start of the meeting, the sides noted that through long-standing cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Sinosure, effective export-credit financing mechanisms have been established for the procurement of drilling equipment and tubular products.

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