NEET 2026 Leak: FAIMA Moves SC, Challenges NTA's 'Systemic Failure'

The Federation of All India Medical Association, on Wednesday, moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the "systemic failure" of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting a NEET UG 2026, after the Centre cancelled the examination conducted on May 3 over reports of alleged paper leak.

In a post on X, FAIMA wrote that the association is being represented by Advocate Tanvi Dubey. "Federation of All India Medical Association through Tanvi Dubey moves Supreme Court challenging the systemic failure of NTA in conducting a NEET UG 2026," the post read. Federation of All India Medical Association through @advocate_tanvi Tanvi Dubey moves Supreme Court challenging the systemic failure of NTA in conducting a NEET UG 2026. The following is prayed - @DrRohanKrishna3 @ANI @PTI_News @aajtak @ABPNews @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @BJP4India... twitter/DSmAg8wc99 - FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) May 13, 2026

FAIMA Demands NTA's Dissolution

Speaking with ANI, Advocate Tanvi Dubey expressed concerns over the administrative lapses and said that the association demands "dissolution of NTA" and formation of a "court-appointed committee" for the conduct of NEET-UG exam. She said that the association has requested a "high-power committee" be formed to ensure transparency in the entire process.

Dubey further said that the petition includes a request for the timely conduction of the re-examination. "This petition was filed through the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), under Article 32 in the Supreme Court. The main focus is that the NEET UG paper leaked... Our major demand is that NTA should be dissolved, and an independent court-appointed committee should be formed by the Supreme Court for the conduct of the NEET-UG examination to ensure that such systemic failures are not repeated... We have also prayed that a high-power committee should be appointed by the court, which should monitor the functioning of the body which will conduct the examination, and to ensure that this entire process is transparent. The immediate relief which we have placed in the petition is that this exam will be conducted in a few months or maybe a few weeks," Debey said.

FAIMA Stands with Aspirants

On Tuesday, the FAIMA expressed support towards NEET aspirants, saying it will "not stay silent while guess papers and mafias decide who becomes a doctor." "Our hearts go out to the lakhs of students who put their lives on hold for NEETUG 2026, only to be met with systemic negligence. FAIMA demanding immediate accountability for this paper leak. We will not stay silent while 'guess papers' & mafias decide who becomes a doctor. Exemplary punishment is the only way forward. We stand with you," FAIMA posted on X.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan of FAIMA called the cancellation of the exam "shameful." He wrote on X, "Absolutely shameful. NEET 2026 again under controversy. Honest students study for years, while paper leak mafias play with their future."

Centre Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Student Protests Erupt

Student protest irrupted, criticising the move to re-conduct the exam. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest against the central government. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres. (ANI)

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