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S. Korea's Lee Confers with Chinese Vice Premier
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung received Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday, as bilateral momentum between the two nations continued to build.
During the meeting, He Lifeng noted that the heads of state of both countries had exchanged reciprocal visits since late last year, propelling bilateral relations into a new phase of improvement and development.
China, he said, stands ready to work alongside South Korea to faithfully implement the key consensus reached by the two leaders — advancing communication, building mutual trust, deepening exchanges and cooperation, and firmly upholding and developing the strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.
President Lee, for his part, observed that cross-sector engagement between South Korea and China — spanning economic ties and people-to-people exchanges — has remained robust in recent months.
Lee expressed hope that both sides would move to further strengthen cooperation across all domains, foster greater goodwill between their peoples, and ensure the relationship's development translates into tangible benefits for both nations while contributing meaningfully to regional peace and stability.
On the sidelines of the visit, He Lifeng also held separate talks Tuesday with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol, during which both sides engaged in substantive discussions on reinforcing bilateral economic and trade cooperation.
During the meeting, He Lifeng noted that the heads of state of both countries had exchanged reciprocal visits since late last year, propelling bilateral relations into a new phase of improvement and development.
China, he said, stands ready to work alongside South Korea to faithfully implement the key consensus reached by the two leaders — advancing communication, building mutual trust, deepening exchanges and cooperation, and firmly upholding and developing the strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.
President Lee, for his part, observed that cross-sector engagement between South Korea and China — spanning economic ties and people-to-people exchanges — has remained robust in recent months.
Lee expressed hope that both sides would move to further strengthen cooperation across all domains, foster greater goodwill between their peoples, and ensure the relationship's development translates into tangible benefits for both nations while contributing meaningfully to regional peace and stability.
On the sidelines of the visit, He Lifeng also held separate talks Tuesday with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol, during which both sides engaged in substantive discussions on reinforcing bilateral economic and trade cooperation.
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