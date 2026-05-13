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Syria Arrests Former Assad-Era Air Force Chief of Staff Jaeiz al-Mousa
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have taken into custody Jaeiz al-Mousa, who previously served as chief of staff of the air force during Bashar al-Assad’s rule, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.
In a short statement, the ministry said that Mousa was detained by the Counterterrorism Directorate during what it described as a “precise” counterterrorism operation, but it did not provide additional information about the circumstances of the arrest.
Although Syria’s security environment has reportedly improved following the collapse of Assad’s government on December 8, 2024, several parts of the country continue to experience explosions and other security-related incidents. Officials often refer to such events as “terrorist acts.”
Meanwhile, the Syrian authorities are continuing their broader security campaign aimed at tracking down remaining figures linked to the former government, who are accused of contributing to instability in different regions. The government has reiterated its commitment to preventing any threats to internal order and maintaining stability across the country.
In a short statement, the ministry said that Mousa was detained by the Counterterrorism Directorate during what it described as a “precise” counterterrorism operation, but it did not provide additional information about the circumstances of the arrest.
Although Syria’s security environment has reportedly improved following the collapse of Assad’s government on December 8, 2024, several parts of the country continue to experience explosions and other security-related incidents. Officials often refer to such events as “terrorist acts.”
Meanwhile, the Syrian authorities are continuing their broader security campaign aimed at tracking down remaining figures linked to the former government, who are accused of contributing to instability in different regions. The government has reiterated its commitment to preventing any threats to internal order and maintaining stability across the country.
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