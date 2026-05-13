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Hezbollah Leader Backs Indirect Talks with Israel as “Better Option”
(MENAFN) Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said Tuesday that conducting “indirect negotiations” between Lebanon and Israel would be the preferable path, saying such an approach would allow Beirut to maintain “the cards of strength.”
In a televised recorded address, Qassem urged Lebanese officials to “withdraw from direct negotiations that constitute a gain for Israel,” which he described as “free concessions.”
He also stressed that discussions surrounding Hezbollah’s weapons are not connected to the negotiations with Israel, insisting the issue remains an “internal Lebanese matter.”
Qassem further stated that any future agreement between Iran and the United States that includes ending attacks on Lebanon would represent a “stronger card” in efforts to halt ongoing Israeli strikes.
His remarks came ahead of a planned third round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel expected to take place this week in Washington.
According to reports, the two sides — which have no formal diplomatic ties — previously participated in two rounds of US-backed discussions in Washington last month as part of broader mediation efforts.
The new talks are being held while Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States on April 17 and later extended through May 17.
In a televised recorded address, Qassem urged Lebanese officials to “withdraw from direct negotiations that constitute a gain for Israel,” which he described as “free concessions.”
He also stressed that discussions surrounding Hezbollah’s weapons are not connected to the negotiations with Israel, insisting the issue remains an “internal Lebanese matter.”
Qassem further stated that any future agreement between Iran and the United States that includes ending attacks on Lebanon would represent a “stronger card” in efforts to halt ongoing Israeli strikes.
His remarks came ahead of a planned third round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel expected to take place this week in Washington.
According to reports, the two sides — which have no formal diplomatic ties — previously participated in two rounds of US-backed discussions in Washington last month as part of broader mediation efforts.
The new talks are being held while Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States on April 17 and later extended through May 17.
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