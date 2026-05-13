UNAMA Reports Over 750 Civilian Casualties In Pakistani Attacks On Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says more than 750 civilian casualties were recorded as a result of Pakistani military attacks on Afghanistan during the first three months of 2026, with the majority caused by airstrikes.

In its latest report covering the period from January 1 to March 31, 2026, UNAMA said most of the casualties occurred during airstrikes carried out in February and March.

The report noted that earlier clashes along the Durand Line between October 10 and 17, 2025 had also resulted in more than 500 civilian casualties, including 47 deaths and 456 injuries.

UNAMA added that the highest number of civilian casualties during the reporting period was recorded in Kabul, Kunar and Paktika provinces, with men accounting for most of the victims.

It recalled 64 percent of the casualties were caused by airstrikes, while another 35 percent resulted from rocket attacks by Pakistani forces.

UNAMA described the deadliest attack as a strike carried out on the night of March 15 on a drug rehabilitation centre in the 9th police district of Kabul.

At the time, officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said at least 400 people were martyred and 250 others wounded.

In its recommendations, UNAMA urged Pakistan to remain committed to protecting civilians, take precautionary measures before carrying out attacks, avoid targeting densely populated areas and investigate allegations of human rights and international law violations.

Meanwhile, nearly eight months after tensions escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan, diplomatic efforts have so far failed to fully end the clashes and reopen transit routes between the two countries.

hz/kk