'Gives Me Immense Joy': N Rangasamy Sworn In As Puducherry CM For Record 5Th Term

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday assumed office for a record fifth term after taking oath, following the formation of a new government in the union territory.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Rangasamy said,“It gives me immense joy to have assumed office as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fifth time. We will work for the sake of the people and for the development of the state. My government will implement every measure, whether it involves expediting specific tasks or introducing new schemes, that contribute to the state's growth. The other ministers will take their oaths of office shortly.”

The veteran leader's appointment came after President Droupadi Murmu formally named him Chief Minister of Puducherry, following which Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan invited him to form the new government.

Rangasamy's return marks another chapter in his long political career spanning over two decades. The 76-year-old leader first served as Chief Minister from 2001 to 2006 and again from 2006 to 2008, when he was part of the Congress. After founding the All India NR Congress, he returned to power from 2011 to 2016, and later led the AINRC-BJP alliance government from 2021 to 2026.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Rangasamy secured victory from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies, underlining his strong political presence in the union territory. The AINRC-led NDA emerged victorious with a comfortable majority, securing the support of 18 MLAs in the 30-member Assembly, two more than the majority mark.

Earlier, Rangasamy met the Lieutenant Governor and staked a claim to form the government, submitting letters of support from elected MLAs. Following the formal acceptance of the claim, he was invited to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday marked the official beginning of the new administration in Puducherry, with additional ministers expected to take the oath shortly.

The development is being seen as a continuation of the AINRC-led NDA's governance in the union territory, as Rangasamy prepares to steer the government into another term focused on development, welfare schemes, and administrative continuity.