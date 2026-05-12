Youth Alliance For Writers And Poets Launches First Ever Student-Judged International Writing Competition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Youth Alliance for Writers and Poets (YAWP) is excited to announce their inaugural student-judged international creative writing competition and exchange, designed to build a literary community and avenues for feedback, amplify young voices, and connect student writers across borders. They have already received submissions from 7 countries, from Kenya to Korea.

“In a nation and world increasingly categorized by conflict and polarization among people of all ages, it is imperative to give the next generation of writers and thinkers our own opportunity to connect across cultures, hear peer input, and form a strong community,” said founder Livia Basche, a five-time published and award-winning writer and junior at the Bronx High School of Science.

“We are excited to announce the YAWP Annual Writing Contest and Exchange, which aims to connect young writers with diverse perspectives across geographic divides and uplift work that resonates with younger audiences, so every young person can 'sound their barbaric YAWP over the roofs of the world,'” said Livia.“Every young writer, regardless of location, deserves access to peer feedback, meaningful leadership and publication opportunities, and an audience and community built to support our creativity.”

The contest is open to all high school/secondary school students (age 14-18) globally and welcomes all genres of creative writing. In addition to submitting their work, each student will participate in a peer-judging model, anonymously reading and evaluating fellow submissions. Not only is it simple to submit, but judging is accessible and step-by-step with a rubric to make the judging process seamless. Entries will be judged on creativity, craft, personal voice, and impact, with winners receiving publication in the inaugural YAWP magazine, recognition through the organization's platform, and possible networking opportunities. Every entry receives peer feedback and joins a community of writers across the world.

“My biggest goal is to break down bias among youth with different experiences, and barriers between young writers and the opportunities to get their work out into the world.”

“Entries will be accepted until May 31 through online form submission via our website. For complete contest rules and guidelines, visit our website at yawpliterary.”