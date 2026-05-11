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China Sends Tianzhou-10 Cargo Ship to Tiangong Station
(MENAFN) China successfully dispatched a resupply spacecraft to its orbiting Tiangong Space Station on Monday, marking another milestone in the nation's expanding crewed space program.
The Tianzhou-10 cargo vessel lifted off aboard a Long March-7 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island, according to the China Manned Space Agency, as reported by a news agency. The spacecraft reached its designated orbit without incident.
The mission represents the 641st flight conducted under China's Long March rocket program — a figure that underscores the program's operational scale and reliability over decades of service.
Tianzhou-10 is loaded with critical provisions for the crew currently aboard Tiangong, including daily supplies, scientific experiment materials, and propellant needed to sustain ongoing operations at the station.
Tiangong operates on a continuous rotation model, maintaining a permanent crew of three taikonauts at any given time. Crewed missions rely on Shenzhou spacecraft for personnel transport, while the dedicated Tianzhou vehicle series handles all logistics and resupply runs to keep the station fully operational.
The latest launch reinforces China's steady cadence of both crewed and uncrewed missions as it works to sustain long-duration human presence in low Earth orbit.
The Tianzhou-10 cargo vessel lifted off aboard a Long March-7 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island, according to the China Manned Space Agency, as reported by a news agency. The spacecraft reached its designated orbit without incident.
The mission represents the 641st flight conducted under China's Long March rocket program — a figure that underscores the program's operational scale and reliability over decades of service.
Tianzhou-10 is loaded with critical provisions for the crew currently aboard Tiangong, including daily supplies, scientific experiment materials, and propellant needed to sustain ongoing operations at the station.
Tiangong operates on a continuous rotation model, maintaining a permanent crew of three taikonauts at any given time. Crewed missions rely on Shenzhou spacecraft for personnel transport, while the dedicated Tianzhou vehicle series handles all logistics and resupply runs to keep the station fully operational.
The latest launch reinforces China's steady cadence of both crewed and uncrewed missions as it works to sustain long-duration human presence in low Earth orbit.
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