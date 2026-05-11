Electric Vehicles Overtake Petrol And Diesel In UK Car Search Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The UK is leading Europe's shift towards electrified mobility, with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) now accounting for the largest share of consumer interest in the market.

New data from IMAGIN's European EV Pulse Report shows that BEVs made up 45% of all vehicle searches in April 2026, overtaking combustion vehicles (35%).

This marks a significant increase from the same period in 2025, when BEVs accounted for 33% of searches, and combustion vehicles made up for 43% of total market searches. The UK now records the highest BEV share of voice among major European markets, reflecting strong consumer momentum driven by government incentives, expanding charging infrastructure and rising fuel costs.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have contributed to renewed volatility in global oil markets, pushing fuel prices higher and accelerating consumer interest in electric vehicles.

Electric demand surges past petrol

Across Europe, BEVs have only just edged ahead of petrol. The UK, by contrast, is already ahead of the curve, positioning itself as one of the most advanced EV markets, at least in interest. Combined, electrified vehicles now represent 65% of all UK searches, firmly aligning with the wider European shift. As BEV interest rises sharply year-on-year, searches for hybrid vehicles also remain steady at 21%.

IMAGIN's report, based on over 300m image views across the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, shows that in April 2026, there was an average 9% increase in the overall share of searches for electric and hybrid vehicles across all of the major European markets compared to April 2025. Taken together, electrified powertrains now dominate consumer attention.

Fuel price volatility and uncertainty reshape buyer priorities

The rise in EV interest comes against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising fuel costs, which have placed additional pressure on household budgets across Europe.

As fuel prices increase, many consumers appear to be reassessing the long-term cost of ownership, with electric vehicles increasingly viewed as a more stable and predictable alternative. While multiple factors influence purchasing decisions, the data suggests that external economic pressures, particularly fuel price sensitivity, are accelerating the shift toward electrification.

EV interest varies across European markets

While the UK's trend shows strong growth in EV interest, search levels vary significantly by country.

These regional differences highlight how infrastructure, incentives and affordability continue to shape the pace of EV adoption across Europe.

Despite BEVs leading in search demand in the UK, adoption still lags behind interest. In 2026, electric vehicles accounted for 23.4% of total car sales, highlighting a significant gap between what consumers explore and what they ultimately purchase.

This suggests that while interest is strong, barriers such as cost, charging access and clarity around options continue to influence final decisions.

Commenting on the findings, Martijn Versteegen, CEO at IMAGIN, said:

“Crossing the point where electric vehicles generate more consumer interest than combustion engines is a significant milestone for the European market. It shows that electrification is no longer a future ambition, but a present reality in the minds of car buyers.

However, interest alone does not guarantee adoption. Consumers are becoming more engaged with EVs, but they are also more discerning. Economic uncertainty and rising fuel costs are clearly influencing behaviour, but buyers still need confidence in what they are choosing.

What's particularly encouraging is that this growth is being driven from two directions. Many existing BEV drivers are choosing to stay electric when replacing their vehicles. This shows high satisfaction with the technology. At the same time, we're seeing fresh interest from drivers who are moving away from petrol and diesel, exploring electric options for the first time.

As the number of available electric models continues to grow, the challenge for the industry is to present these vehicles in a way that is clear, transparent and easy to understand. Helping consumers compare options, visualise specifications and explore features digitally will be critical in turning this growing interest into meaningful action.”

Turning interest into action in a digital-first market

As the European automotive journey becomes increasingly digital, the role of high-quality vehicle presentation is becoming more important than ever.

IMAGIN's data-driven imagery enables OEMs, marketplaces and retailers to showcase electric vehicles with accuracy and consistency across every touchpoint.

With EV adoption accelerating and model complexity increasing, clear digital representation helps consumers navigate new technologies, understand their options and make confident decisions. As this latest data shows, interest in EVs is no longer the barrier, but ensuring that interest converts into adoption will be the next critical phase of Europe's transition.