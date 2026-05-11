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Henna Side Effects: Think Mehendi Is Safe? This“Natural” Dye Could Secretly Damage Your Hair!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Think mehendi is a safe, natural option for your hair? You might want to think again. Experts are warning that using it too often can put your hair at risk, busting the myth that it's always better than chemical dyes.For ages, people have trusted natural mehendi over chemical hair dyes. But experts now reveal a shocking truth: while it's natural, using mehendi too often can slowly damage your hair. Let's find out how this happens.Henna contains a chemical called 'tannin', which gives that rich reddish-brown colour. But tannin also sucks up your hair's natural moisture and oils. Repeated use makes hair dry and brittle, causing it to break easily when you comb or wash it.Many people love how thick their hair feels after applying mehendi. But here's the problem: henna doesn't penetrate the hair; it just forms a thick layer on top. Over time, this coating makes your hair lose its natural softness, especially if you have silky hair.We think mehendi is a great conditioner, but too much of it does the opposite. The henna layers build up on your scalp, blocking oxygen and nutrients from reaching the roots. This dries out the scalp, weakens the hair follicles, and leads to thinning and severe hair fall.Never assume 'natural' means 'no side effects'. Some people are allergic to the proteins in mehendi. This can cause redness, severe itching, and rashes on the scalp, sometimes leading to a condition called 'contact dermatitis'. Always do a patch test first!One of the biggest side effects is that you can't use other hair colours after mehendi. The henna coating prevents chemical dyes from penetrating the hair shaft. The result? The colour won't take properly, and might even react with the henna to turn your hair a weird green or orange.You don't have to stop using mehendi completely, just change how you use it. Apply it only once a month or two. Mix it with curd, egg whites, or coconut oil to prevent dryness. And always use pure henna powder, not 'instant' or 'black' mehendi which contains a harmful chemical called PPD. Remember, moderation is key.
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