Strong Demand And New Project Launches Drive Emaar To Record Over Dh20 Billion In Property Sales

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai-based Emaar Properties recorded Dh22.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a 16 per cent jump, thanks to strong demand across both established and new project launches in the country.

The real estate giant's total revenue reached an impressive Dh12.4 billion, a growth of 23 per cent compared to Q1 2025, supported by contributions from both UAE and international operations.

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Emaar recently declared and distributed a dividend equivalent to 100 per cent of its share capital to shareholders, amounting to Dh8.9 billion, marking the second consecutive year of such a payout.

Emaar Development, its subsidiary and property developer, also recorded strong growth within this period. Its property sales reached Dh20.1 billion in Q1 of 2026, an increase of 22 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Because of its strong record sales during the first quarter, revenue backlog stood at Dh134.6 billion (US$ 36.6 billion) as of 31 March 2026, reflecting growth of 35 per cent from Q1 2025 and providing strong visibility on future revenues.

The company's net profit were just short of Dh3.5 billion, a 36 per cent increase. Despite the regional war at the end of the quarter, Emaar Development continued construction across all of its ongoing projects on schedule, the company said.

In addition to this, it launched 10 new residential projects across its master‐planned communities due to the evolving market demand.

"Our performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the strength and resilience of the UAE economy, which continues to provide a stable foundation despite broader regional volatility,” Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar, said.

“Recent geopolitical developments in the region have reinforced the importance of operating in markets defined by safety, institutional continuity, and long-term vision. The UAE's stability is the result of decades of wise leadership, sustained investment in world-class infrastructure, and a clear, business-friendly policy environment,” he added.

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