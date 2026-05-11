Philippine Senate President Ousted As VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Vote Looms
On the day that the House of Representatives meets to vote on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, her allies have successfully moved to remove Sotto and allies from the leadership who are seen as pro-impeachment.Recommended For You Iran sends response to US proposal via Pakistan, state media says
With a vote of 13 in favor of leadership change, 10 votes against and one abstention, Sotto was forced to declare all positions in the Chamber vacant.
Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has nominated her ally Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President.
The session is currently suspended while they have to discuss who will be the day's temporary presiding officer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment