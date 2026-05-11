403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two Syrians in S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) Two Syrian nationals were killed Sunday in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, the latest in a string of ceasefire violations, according to Lebanese media.
A state news agency reported that the strike hit a motorcycle traveling along a road connecting the towns of Qlaileh and Deir Qanoun in the Tyre district, claiming the lives of both occupants. The news agency added that civil defense crews, operating in coordination with the Lebanese army, were deployed to recover the victims' remains.
Lebanese media further reported that Israeli warplanes conducted nine separate airstrikes across multiple locations in southern Lebanon from dawn onward throughout the day.
The strikes represent a continuing pattern of military activity despite a ceasefire that entered into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended through mid-May. The Israeli military has persisted in carrying out daily strikes on Lebanese territory and has continued exchanging fire with Hezbollah throughout the truce period.
Since Israel opened its campaign against Lebanon on March 2 — days after the broader Iran war erupted in late February — more than 2,700 people have been killed and upward of one million displaced. Israel also continues to hold a self-declared "buffer zone" carved out of Lebanese sovereign territory.
With no lasting resolution in sight, the US is set to host a new round of peace negotiations between the two sides in Washington on May 14–15.
A state news agency reported that the strike hit a motorcycle traveling along a road connecting the towns of Qlaileh and Deir Qanoun in the Tyre district, claiming the lives of both occupants. The news agency added that civil defense crews, operating in coordination with the Lebanese army, were deployed to recover the victims' remains.
Lebanese media further reported that Israeli warplanes conducted nine separate airstrikes across multiple locations in southern Lebanon from dawn onward throughout the day.
The strikes represent a continuing pattern of military activity despite a ceasefire that entered into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended through mid-May. The Israeli military has persisted in carrying out daily strikes on Lebanese territory and has continued exchanging fire with Hezbollah throughout the truce period.
Since Israel opened its campaign against Lebanon on March 2 — days after the broader Iran war erupted in late February — more than 2,700 people have been killed and upward of one million displaced. Israel also continues to hold a self-declared "buffer zone" carved out of Lebanese sovereign territory.
With no lasting resolution in sight, the US is set to host a new round of peace negotiations between the two sides in Washington on May 14–15.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment