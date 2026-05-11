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Israeli Artillery Strikes Near Power Station in South Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli artillery fire struck areas close to a power station in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in what Lebanese media described as intensified bombardment across the Nabatieh region amid continued violations of the ceasefire, according to reports.
A media outlet said shells landed near the Kfar Remman roundabout for the first time, including the area surrounding an electricity station that supplies several towns in the Nabatieh district. At least four shells reportedly fell near the facility.
Additional shelling was reported in the Kfarjouz area, with projectiles landing near the headquarters of the Women’s Progress Association, a local NGO, as well as along the Qasr al-Rihan Road, according to the same reports.
Artillery fire also hit multiple nearby towns, including Habboush, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Meifadoun, as well as areas close to an orphanage in Choukine. Separate airstrikes were reported in Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Kfarsir.
The media outlet further reported that a strike on the Saray neighborhood in Nabatieh city destroyed a residential house and caused significant damage in the surrounding area.
A media outlet said shells landed near the Kfar Remman roundabout for the first time, including the area surrounding an electricity station that supplies several towns in the Nabatieh district. At least four shells reportedly fell near the facility.
Additional shelling was reported in the Kfarjouz area, with projectiles landing near the headquarters of the Women’s Progress Association, a local NGO, as well as along the Qasr al-Rihan Road, according to the same reports.
Artillery fire also hit multiple nearby towns, including Habboush, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Meifadoun, as well as areas close to an orphanage in Choukine. Separate airstrikes were reported in Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Kfarsir.
The media outlet further reported that a strike on the Saray neighborhood in Nabatieh city destroyed a residential house and caused significant damage in the surrounding area.
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