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Israeli Army Chief Says Troops Needed Immediately Amid Recruitment Crisis
(MENAFN) Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has said the army urgently requires additional soldiers, amid ongoing disputes over the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) and continued military activity across multiple fronts, according to reports on Sunday.
The comments were made during a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, as reported by a newspaper.
Israel remains engaged in what is described as a multi-front conflict involving Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran. Although formal ceasefire arrangements are said to be in place in some areas, reports indicate that military exchanges and operations have continued.
Zamir stated that his focus is not on political or legislative debates but on the battlefield situation. He said, “I am not preoccupied with political or legislative processes, but rather focused on the multi-front war and on defeating the enemy,” adding that the military “needs more soldiers immediately” in order to sustain operations.
Earlier in March, Zamir had warned of internal strain within the military, saying the Israeli army was “collapsing from within.” He linked this to the government’s failure to pass legislation regulating Haredi conscription and reserve service obligations, as well as delays in extending mandatory service to 36 months.
The comments were made during a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, as reported by a newspaper.
Israel remains engaged in what is described as a multi-front conflict involving Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran. Although formal ceasefire arrangements are said to be in place in some areas, reports indicate that military exchanges and operations have continued.
Zamir stated that his focus is not on political or legislative debates but on the battlefield situation. He said, “I am not preoccupied with political or legislative processes, but rather focused on the multi-front war and on defeating the enemy,” adding that the military “needs more soldiers immediately” in order to sustain operations.
Earlier in March, Zamir had warned of internal strain within the military, saying the Israeli army was “collapsing from within.” He linked this to the government’s failure to pass legislation regulating Haredi conscription and reserve service obligations, as well as delays in extending mandatory service to 36 months.
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