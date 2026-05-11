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Israeli Drone Strike in South Lebanon Kills Two Syrians
(MENAFN) Two Syrian nationals were killed on Sunday in a reported Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in what is being described as another breach of the temporary ceasefire, according to Lebanese media reports.
A media outlet stated that the strike hit a motorcycle traveling on the road between Qlaileh and Deir Qanoun in the Tyre region, resulting in the deaths of the two Syrians.
According to the media outlet, civil defense crews, working in coordination with the Lebanese army, were deployed to retrieve the victims’ bodies from the site of the attack.
Reports from Lebanese media also indicated that Israeli warplanes conducted nine separate air raids across various locations in southern Lebanon beginning at dawn on Sunday.
Although a ceasefire has been in effect since April 17 and was later extended into mid-May, Israeli forces have reportedly continued near-daily strikes in Lebanon, alongside ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah.
Since March 2, following the outbreak of the Iran-related war in late February, Israeli operations in Lebanon have reportedly resulted in more than 2,700 deaths and forced over one million people to flee their homes. Israel also maintains what it describes as a “buffer zone” inside Lebanese territory.
Meanwhile, according to reports, the United States is set to host renewed peace talks between Lebanon and Israel on May 14–15 in Washington.
A media outlet stated that the strike hit a motorcycle traveling on the road between Qlaileh and Deir Qanoun in the Tyre region, resulting in the deaths of the two Syrians.
According to the media outlet, civil defense crews, working in coordination with the Lebanese army, were deployed to retrieve the victims’ bodies from the site of the attack.
Reports from Lebanese media also indicated that Israeli warplanes conducted nine separate air raids across various locations in southern Lebanon beginning at dawn on Sunday.
Although a ceasefire has been in effect since April 17 and was later extended into mid-May, Israeli forces have reportedly continued near-daily strikes in Lebanon, alongside ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah.
Since March 2, following the outbreak of the Iran-related war in late February, Israeli operations in Lebanon have reportedly resulted in more than 2,700 deaths and forced over one million people to flee their homes. Israel also maintains what it describes as a “buffer zone” inside Lebanese territory.
Meanwhile, according to reports, the United States is set to host renewed peace talks between Lebanon and Israel on May 14–15 in Washington.
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