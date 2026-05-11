Katrina Kaif To Kiara Advani: Inside Bollywood Moms' Heartwarming Mother's Day Celebration

From Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood stars celebrated Mother's Day with heartfelt notes, family moments and emotional social media posts. Check Here

Mother's Day 2026 turned extra special for Bollywood celebrities as stars shared heartfelt moments with their families on social media. From adorable notes and surprise gifts to emotional throwback pictures, several actresses gave fans a glimpse into their beautiful celebrations.

Katrina Kaif celebrated Mother's Day with a heartwarming surprise from husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress shared a lovely bouquet of pink roses along with a handwritten card that read,“Happy 1st Mother's Day my love.” The sweet note was signed on behalf of their son Vihaan, making the gesture even more adorable and emotional for fans online.

Shilpa Shetty also marked the occasion with husband Raj Kundra and their children. The actress shared cheerful family photos on social media, showing them spending quality time together. Fans loved the happy family moments and flooded the comments section with Mother's Day wishes and heart emojis.

Sara Ali Khan melted hearts after posting a throwback picture with her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram Stories. Along with the adorable photo, Sara wrote,“My mommy, my world,” expressing her deep love and admiration for her mother. The emotional post quickly grabbed attention online.

New mom Athiya Shetty had a memorable Mother's Day celebration this year. Cricketer husband KL Rahul shared a beautiful note on Instagram dedicated to Athiya, praising her journey into motherhood. His heartfelt message and loving words made the actress' first Mother's Day even more special.

Kiara Advani enjoyed a sweet Mother's Day celebration with husband Sidharth Malhotra, who made special efforts to make the day memorable. Sidharth surprised Kiara with customised“MOM” pancakes and a cosy family celebration at home. The adorable gesture quickly grabbed fans' attention online, with many praising the couple's heartfelt and simple celebration.