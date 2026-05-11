'Somnath Amrutparv-2026' Showcases Exhibition, Air Show As PM Modi Visits Somnath Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Somnath Amrutparv-2026' celebrations on Monday as the Somnath Temple marks 75 years of its post-Independence reconstruction, with a series of religious, cultural and aerial events planned at the historic shrine in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

PM Modi, who is also chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust, is scheduled to arrive at Somnath from Jamnagar by air on Monday and will greet people during a roadshow from the helipad to Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle in Veraval, according to organisers.

The Prime Minister will offer prayers at the temple, perform the Kumbhabhishek ceremony and hoist the temple flag.

He will also pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose efforts after Independence played a key role in the reconstruction of the temple.

As part of the celebrations, PM Modi will address a public gathering at Sadbhavana Ground and release a special commemorative postage stamp featuring the Somnath Temple, along with a commemorative Rs 75 coin marking the anniversary year.

An exhibition tracing the history and reconstruction of the temple has also been organised within the temple premises.

The exhibition, titled as a depiction of the journey“from destruction to development”, presents the history of the Somnath Temple through LED displays, archival material and photographs.

The display includes references to the temple in the Shiv Mahapuran and details of repeated reconstruction efforts across different eras.

Information related to the contributions of historical figures, including Veer Hamirji, Kanhaddev, Rajabhoj and Bhimdev Solanki, has also been included.

Rare photographs and documents connected to the reconstruction initiative led after Independence, including Patel's role in restoring the temple, will be showcased during the exhibition.

A message delivered by PM Modi from the Somnath coast has also been featured prominently at the venue.

In the recorded message, the Prime Minister says:“At the root of building a developed India lies our spiritual strength, which is all-powerful.”

The celebrations will also include an air display by the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team above the Somnath temple.

According to Wing Commander Janmeet Sharma, the aerobatic team will perform synchronised aerial manoeuvres using Hawk Mk-132 aircraft during a 15-minute display.

The aircraft will take off from the Jamnagar Air Force Station and reach Somnath in around 18 minutes.

The team, established in 1996, has conducted more than 800 aerial displays in India and has represented the Indian Air Force internationally in countries including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Group Captain Ajay Dasharathi will lead the 13-member pilot team during the display, while 25 to 30 Air Force personnel from Jamnagar will oversee operations related to aviation safety, flypast control, weather monitoring and communication support.

The aircraft will also use indigenously developed smoke pods created by the Air Force's Base Repair Depot in Nashik to release saffron, white and green smoke representing the Indian Tricolour.

Separately, an Air Force Chetak helicopter will conduct a flower shower over the Somnath temple premises. Rehearsals for the aerial tribute were carried out over the past two days.

Officials said the helicopter unit, based in Jamnagar, also undertakes search and rescue missions, medical evacuation operations and disaster relief duties in addition to ceremonial responsibilities.

The exhibition at the temple complex will remain open to devotees in the coming days following the main celebrations.