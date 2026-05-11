Rahul Gandhi's Witty Reply To Investment Banker-BJP Supporter's Praise: 'Please Speed Up My Investment Returns'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Investment adviser Muthukrishnan Dhandapani has praised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for respecting and valuing their professional relationship, despite his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said despite knowing his political preference, Rahul Gandhi has not let this affect their professional relationship.

“I do not know Rahul Gandhi as a politician. Based on last 14 years interaction, all I can say is he respect professionals a lot and a nice human being to interact with,” Muthukrishnan Dhandapani said.

The investment adviser's post praising Rahul Gandhi caught his attention, prompting him to respond with a witty remark. Rahul Gandhi said,“Muthu ji, your political views are your own - but please do speed up the returns on my investments.”

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In a long post, Muthukrishnan Dhandapani highlighted how perception could be different from reality.“In 2013, my client who was professionally working for Rahul Gandhi suggested my name to him to handle his mutual fund investments.”

“From 2013, when UPA 2 was in power to till date when Vijay was sworn in with Congress support, Rahul continues to be my client for mutual fund investments. We have exchanged many mails and has spoken over phone lot of times. And as you are aware, I've been a strong Modi supporter from 2014 to 2024. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought that subject to me. I believe my tweets are regularly seen by his staff. They clearly differentiate between my professional service and political beliefs,” he said.

Muthukrishnan further said about Rahul Gandhi that he had always addressed him with respect, despite knowing that he supports the BJP. He also sought to caution his readers about how the reality could differ from how it is portrayed by the media and IT cells.

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“And in every single conversation I've with Rahul, he addresses me with respect and never behaved in any haughty manner. Despite knowing my BJP support, he took my input few years ago for choosing a key professional. This post may lead to Rahul terminating our professional relationship. That's ok. Everything should end one day. Wanted to post this to show how main stream media and IT cells of parties can make someone look completely inhuman. Don't go by media or IT cells - for any party that matter,” Dhandapani said.