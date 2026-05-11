Noel Tata Opposes Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh's Continuation At TEDT

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has voted against the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh as trustees of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), according to multiple reports.

Noel Tata reportedly has cast his vote, a day before the voting window was scheduled to close, confirming the outcome of the process.

The reappointments required unanimous approval, which means the opposition effectively ended the possibility of both trustees securing another term.

Reports claim that Srinivasan and Singh are set to step down from TEDT following the completion of their existing tenures.

The move assumes significance as Noel Tata has generally maintained alignment with senior trustees on governance matters in the past.

His decision to oppose the reappointments is being seen as a notable shift amid ongoing discussions around leadership and oversight within Tata Trusts.

Moreover, TEDT is among the key charitable entities operating under the Tata Trusts umbrella and runs several education-focused initiatives such as scholarships and academic support programmes.

Though it does not hold equity in Tata Sons, the trust oversees a sizeable corpus and remains an influential institution within the group's philanthropic network.

The latest development comes at a time when broader governance-related deliberations are underway across Tata Trusts.

Meanwhile, senior trustees expected to examine issues linked to representation on the Tata Sons board, the performance of certain group companies and future leadership-related matters.

Discussions are also understood to include the possible induction of former Titan Company Managing Director Bhaskar Bhat to the Tata Sons board.

While Srinivasan's role as a Tata Trusts nominee director on the Tata Sons board is also said to be under review.

Earlier, trustees Mehli Mistry and J.N. Mistry had also reportedly voted against the proposals.

Notably, meetings of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust -- originally expected earlier this month -- have been rescheduled for May 16.