Ileana D'cruz Spends Some Alone Time With Her Husband As In-Laws Babysit Her Babies

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Ileana D'Cruz gave a glimpse into an endearing moment in her personal life, further expressing gratitude towards her in-laws for stepping in and taking care of her children.

She stated that as her babies were being taken care by their grandparents, she could spend some quality time with her husband.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a series of moments from her romantic day, highlighting how she felt“incredibly loved” and grateful for her family's support system.

Opening up about the same, Ileana wrote,“Had a beautiful day and felt incredibly loved thanks to my darling husband and our 2 little boys.”

In another heartfelt note, she acknowledged her in-laws' role in giving her a breather, writing,“Saw some cute little dudes and got to spend time with my main man thanks to my lovely mama and papa in law babysitting our little munchkins.”

The pictures shared by Ileana on her social media account beautifully captured the essence of her special day. One picture showed a serene, ivy-covered home exterior and another picture features two adorable sheep standing behind a wire fence under leafy branches.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on the 10th of May, Ileana had also penned a heartfelt note for her mother.

Sharing a note for her, she wrote,“To my amazing mama, no words could ever describe how much you mean to me. How you manage to do so much every single day for us is something I will never know. I'm so thankful for you my mamadoo @samiradcruz.”

For the uninitiated, Ileana married her beau, Michael Dolan, in 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, in the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to her second son, whom they named Keanu Rafe Dolan.

On the professional front, the 39-year-old actress, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu, has worked in films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban.

In Bollywood, the actress known for films like Barfi!, Rustom, Main Tera Hero and Raid, has actively been using social media to share personal moments from her journey beyond the screen.

–IANS

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