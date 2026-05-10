'Double Engine' Push: Railways Approves Haiderpur-Badli Railway Over Bridge Widening In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that the Railways has granted approval for the widening of the existing Railway Over Bridge (ROB) located on the Outer Ring Road at Haiderpur Badli, with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion at Mukarba Chowk in north Delhi.

She described it as the Delhi government's major achievement and said on Sunday that the Railways has also approved the proposed elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, which crosses over the railway tracks.

These approvals were granted following extensive technical scrutiny and correspondence between the Delhi government and Northern Railway, she added.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying that such projects will pave the way for transforming the national capital into a 'Viksit Delhi' under the "Double Engine" government.

Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi government is committed to developing a modern, safe and uninterrupted transport network across the national capital.

She added that both these North-West Delhi corridors have long been burdened by heavy traffic movement, with thousands of commuters and goods carriers passing through the area every day.

Once completed, the projects are expected to substantially reduce congestion and provide faster, safer and smoother connectivity to the public, she said.

The Chief Minister added that the Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted the required drawings and technical proposals for both projects to the Railways.

After detailed scrutiny, the Railways found the proposals technically feasible and issued an in-principle No Objection Certificate (NOC) with the approval of the Divisional Railway Manager.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the Railways has mandated that construction work must be carried out under prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to ensure that railway operations and traffic movement are not adversely affected in the future.

She added that the Delhi government is working at a fast pace to identify major traffic bottlenecks across the city and develop long-term solutions for them.

She said that Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road and the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area are among Delhi's busiest transport corridors.

The implementation of these projects, she added, will strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide major relief to commuters.