After Bibi: The Comforting Myth That A Man Is The Problem

MENAFN - Asia Times) There is a familiar parlor game underway in Washington and Tel Aviv, played with renewed enthusiasm now that Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have once again merged their parties under the banner Beyachad, and the polls are showing - as they have for months - that Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition can no longer assemble a Knesset majority.

The game goes by various names:“The Day After Bibi,”“Israel's Reset,”“A New Chapter for the Region.” The premise is always the same. Once Netanyahu finally exits the political stage - defeated at the ballot box, pardoned into retirement or simply outlasted by his own mortality - the wheels of Middle East peace will start turning again.

Saudi normalization will be unfrozen. The Palestinians will get a serious interlocutor. Iran will be contained through diplomacy rather than bombs. The Abraham Accords will be expanded. The two-state solution, declared dead a thousand times, will be exhumed once more. It is a beautiful story. It is also, to put it as charitably as possible, nonsense.

This is not an argument that Netanyahu is a good prime minister, or that his particular blend of cynicism and longevity has not done real damage to Israeli democracy and to American interests in the region. He is, and it has.

But the pundits who treat his eventual departure as the magic key to regional transformation are committing the same analytical error they have committed for 30 years: they have mistaken a symptom for a cause.

Consider what the realistic post-Netanyahu coalition would actually look like. Bennett - the man cast in the New York Times as the great hope - has explicitly ruled out ceding any territory to the Palestinians and declared he will not govern with Arab parties.