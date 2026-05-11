Home Sales, Inflation To Be Released This Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Existing home sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CEG) ( Q1 ) EPS of $2.43, compared to $2.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) (Q1) EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.95 in the prior-year quarter.

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) (Q1) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Cineplex Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 35 cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp (T) (Q1) EPS of nine cents, compared to a loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Exchange Income Corp (T) (Q1) EPS of 37 cents, compared to $1.06 in the prior-year quarter.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (April)

Consumer price index (April)

Monthly U.S. federal budget (April)

Featured Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) (Q1) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) ( Q1 ) EPS of 72 cents compared to 65 cents in the prior-year quarter.

JD, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) (Q1) EPS of 47 cents, compared to $1.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Altius Minerals Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $25.28, compared to $18.28 in the prior-year quarter.

Finning International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.04, compared to one dollar in the prior-year quarter.

George Weston Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic LookaheadProducer price index (April)Featured Earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) ( Q3 ) EPS of 86 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) (Q4) EPS of 11 cents, compared to six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) (Q4) EPS of 14 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bird Construction (T) ( Q1 ) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Birchcliff Energy (T) (Q1) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dye & Durham (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) (Q1) EPS of 46 cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (May 9)

U.S. retail sales (April)

Import price index (April)

Business inventories (March)

Featured Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q2) EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.39 in the prior-year quarter.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) (Q1) EPS of 65 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) (Q4) EPS of 21 cents compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Mar.) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) rose 2.0% in February.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Mar.) There were 124,004 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in February, decreasing 0.9% from February 2025

CREA MLS Sales (Apr.) National home sales were almost unchanged (-0.1%) month-over-month.

Featured Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 43 cents. compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 40 cents, compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Tire Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.71, compared to $4.47 in the prior-year quarter.

Keyera Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Empire State manufacturing survey (May)

Industrial production (April)

Capacity utilization (April)

Home builder confidence index (May)

Featured Earnings

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to a loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) ( Q1) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) ( Q4) EPS of $3.23, compared to $2.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (Apr.) The trend in housing starts declined in March to 235,900 from February's 256,005.

Canada's International Transactions in Securities (Mar.) Canadian investors acquired $25.4 billion of foreign securities in February 2026, the largest investment since March 2024. Meanwhile, foreign investors purchased $6.2 billion of Canadian securities, following an unprecedented investment in January.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Mar.) Manufacturing sales increased 3.6% in February, driven largely by higher sales of transportation equipment, machinery, and primary metals. Meanwhile, sales in the chemical subsector posted the largest decline.

Featured Earnings

Alkane Resources Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of five cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.