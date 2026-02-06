WPL 2026 Final: How Did Smriti Mandhana's RCB Defeat DC To Clinch The Second Title?

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully clinched the second Women's Premier League (WPL) title with a six-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the final at the Kotambi Cricket Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, February 5.

With a mammoth 204-run target by the Capitals, the Royal Challengers chased it down with two balls to spare in the final over of the match. Skipper Smriti Mandhana led the batting with a captain's knock of 87 off 41 balls, including 12 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 212.20. Australian batter Georgia Voll played a crucial innings of 79 off 54 balls, including 14 fours, at a strike rate of 146.30.

- C #. ❤️‍From the first ball to the final roar, we owned the journey. ✨Top of the table all season, with a new star shining every night. Built on belief, powered by depth, and driven by togetherness ❤️‍.A... twitter/oVXOAfMw0l

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 5, 2026

For Delhi Capitals, skipper Jemimah Rodrigues played a captain's innings of 57 off 37 balls, while Laura Wolvaardt (44), Lizelle Lee (37), and Chinelle Henry (35*) guided the four-time finalist to a commanding total of 203/4. However, the Capitals' bowling unit failed to defend the total under pressure, as RCB's top-order kept the required run-rate under check.

RCB Pull Off Victory Despite Mini-Collapse

In a 204-run chase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered an early setback with the dismissal of Grace Harris for 9 at 9/1. Thereafter, Smriti Mandhana was joined by Georgia Voll to carry on RCB's run chase. The pair was involved in a crucial partnership that steadied RCB's chase while keeping the run chase consistently under control.

While Mandhana led the charge with an aggressive and attacking strokeplay, accelerating RCB's run chase post powerplay, Voll was providing a solid support to the skipper by y rotating the strike efficiently and finding boundaries at regular intervals. The pair shared a record 165-run stand for the second wicket before Voll's dismissal at 174/2. At the time of Georgia Voll's dismissal, RCB needed 30 off 21 balls, and Mandhana was still at the crease.

Smriti Mandhana shifts gears! It's raining boundaries in Vadodara, will #DC find a breakthrough here? #TATAWPL FINAL | #RCBvDC | LIVE NOW ➡️ twitter/LFibOtoZwr

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 5, 2026

Too many runs, too much aura in a single frame! The highest partnership in a TATA WPL final, this pair is unstoppable in the run chase! #TATAWPL FINAL | #RCBvDC | LIVE NOW ➡️ twitter/vZFR5pxcqg

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 5, 2026

However, RCB suffered a mini-collapse with dismissals of Richa Ghosh (6) and Mandhana, and they were reduced to 191/4, needing 13 runs off 8 balls to win the match. The onus was left to Nadine de Klerk to chase down the target. However, it was Radha Yadav who finished the chase for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Needing 8 runs off 4 balls to win the match, Radha smashed two successive fours to take the team past the finishing line with two balls to spare, sealing a six-wicket victory and their second Women's Premier League title.

2024 2026A match worthy of a final, and @RCBTweets have clinched it in the most dramatic fashion to seal their 2nd title! ❤️Watch highlights here #TATAWPL #RCBvDC #TATAWPLFinal twitter/QCBMNvi8oh

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 5, 2026

With this victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the second team, after the Mumbai Indians, to win two WPL titles. In fact, Bengaluru and Mumbai are the teams to have won the Women's Premier League title, making them the competition's only champions so far.

'Ee Saala Cup Namdu Again'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans could not contain their excitement and joy after the women's team clinched the second title, making them the joint-most successful team in the history of the Women's Premier League.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), RCB fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed the team's title triumph, lavished praise on match-winning knocks by Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll, and revived the popular“Ee Saala Cup Namdu Again” chant following the historic win.

While others backed the RCB men's team to secure four titles for the franchise as a whole by defending their IPL triumph from last year in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Sensational campaign this from RCB. A near perfect one that was orchestrated at the auction table. A well deserved winners!

- Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) February 5, 2026

EEE SALA CUP NAMDU

- Deepak paswan (@PaswanDeep12610) February 5, 2026

Ee Sala Cup Again Namde

- Ramesh S (@Ramesh3508) February 5, 2026

❤now it's over to our boys to make it ×2

- Irushi Karunarathne (@Im_IrushiK) February 5, 2026

Absolutely, this is our year!

- Global Grins (@GlobalGrinss) February 5, 2026

Now it's up to our boys to make it 4th

- Uzair (@Neon_Dreams18) February 5, 2026

“History repeats itself! RCB Women are champions for the second time”“Twice the pride, twice the glory - RCB Women reign again ❤️”Congratulations @RCBTweets #WPLFinal #wpl twitter/IEz2tnK8In

- indianTeamCric (@Teamindiacrick) February 5, 2026

RCB women team has brought so much good fortune to RCB's men team also, everything is going so well ever since RCB-W won this twitter/AAno91PRNa

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 5, 2026

All the hate towards Malolan (including from me for his scouting), but on the coaching front he deserves the flowers, Just look at RCB Women praising him for his work and the RCB management as well. Deserve all the praise well done.

- Sai (@akakrcb6) February 5, 2026

#RCB #RCB have claimed the crown once again ❤️Match winning knocks by Smriti Mandhana & Georgia Voll ✨A dominant one sided performance to clinch the TATAWPL 2026 title ✨History made glory earned..RCB Women reign supreme #RCBWomen#RCBvsDD twitter/bDL3s9hMOn

- Vikash_frank (@Vikashrahul9) February 5, 2026

CHAMPIONS AT LAST! RCB Women rise, rule, and rewrite history ❤️Strength, belief, and brilliance - this is RCB! #RCBWomen #WPLChampions #RCB #WomenInCricket #HistoricWin #RCBArmy #CricketFever #TrendingNow #viralpost twitter/V1KGj68NMr

- Rakesh Khajuria (@ModifiedRPK) February 5, 2026

RCB Women are champions again! One side Dominant throughout the tournament and finals and night to celebrate for Every @RCBTweets Fan Back 2 back Tittles for men and women RCB Supremacy #WPLFinal #RCBW #RCBvsDC twitter/0w1QOvn3fQ

- Ran Vijay Singh (@opnutrition35) February 5, 2026

Wow what a moment. Loved every bit of it. RCB women are champions again. Against all the odds we have won the trophy today. All hail RCB women's team #Champions #RcbW #WPLFinal

- Samrudh (@samjag123) February 5, 2026

RCB women's Team won the 2nd Title Smriti Mandhana brilliant knock with 200SR+ Georgia Voll superb knock First Franchise holds both men's and women's IPL cup in same time

- Cric Irfan (@Irfan_irru_17) February 5, 2026

What a performance from RCB Women. Really unbelievable. Successfully hased a mammoth total of 204 in 19.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana, just another day for her with the bat.

- VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) February 5, 2026

there are teams that win and then there are teams that rewrite their own destiny slowly, painfully and in full public view. rcb's women didn't just lift a trophy; they flipped a script that had been stuck on repeat for years the longest time, being an rcb fan meant...

- Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) February 5, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to hold the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously, underlining the franchise's dominance across both the men's and women's competitions.

RCB women's team was quite dominant throughout the WPL 2026, finishing at the top of the points table with six wins and two losses, and accumulated 12 points from eight outings. As the table toppers, the Smriti Mandhana-led side directly qualified for the final, where they went on to defeat Delhi Capitals to clinch the title.