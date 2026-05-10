Katrina Kaif's Receives Heartwarming Gift Signed By Son Vihaan On Her 1St Mother's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif received one of the sweetest gifts on Mother's Day. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared 2 pictures.

The first picture is of roses, and a card signed by her son Vihaan Kaushal, and her husband Vicky Kaushal. Vicky wrote,“Happy 1st Mother's Day, my love”.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a son named Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. The couple confirmed the news publicly in January 2026 while sharing the baby's name and first glimpse on social media.

The actress kept her pregnancy largely private and stayed away from frequent public appearances during that period. Since becoming parents, both actors have been seen making selective appearances while balancing work and family life. The couple named their son after Vicky's character in the combat film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities lasted for three days and included traditional functions such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Close friends and family members attended the celebrations, while strict privacy arrangements were maintained throughout the event.

The couple wore outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the wedding rituals. Katrina wore a red lehenga with traditional jewellery, while Vicky appeared in an ivory sherwani. After the ceremony, the actors shared official wedding photographs on social media, which quickly went viral. Their marriage became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in India, praised for its royal setting, intimate guest list and elegant traditional celebrations.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in 'Love & War'. The film is helmed by Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film marks Vicky's 2nd collaboration with both Ranbir and Alia. The film is scheduled for a January 2027 theatrical release.