Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam: SOG Uncovers Corruption, Arrests Candidate

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has pulled back the curtain on a sophisticated web of corruption, uncovering "large-scale irregularities" in the 2022 Agriculture First Grade Teacher recruitment examination. The investigation has not only led to high-profile arrests but has once again implicated former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara in a growing paper-leak scandal.

The breakthrough came following the scrutiny of Ashok Kumar Yadav, a candidate who successfully secured a selection in the recruitment drive. Investigations revealed a two-pronged approach to his "success". Yadav allegedly used falsified certificates to qualify for the position. Despite already holding a government post, interrogation revealed that Yadav had purchased the leaked question paper from an organised gang to ensure his selection.

Details of the Paper Leak Emerge

Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), stated during a press conference that large-scale irregularities have come to light regarding the case. The investigation and subsequent interrogation revealed that, despite already holding a government job, he passed the examination by procuring the question paper from a paper-leak gang.

The SOG investigation further disclosed that the examination paper was provided to Ashok Kumar Yadav through the gang led by Vinod Rewad and Anil alias Sher Singh. Acting on the matter, the SOG has arrested Anil alias Sher Singh, while a special team has been constituted to search for Vinod Rewar.

Ex-RPSC Member Babulal Katara Implicated

During interrogation, the name of former RPSC member Babulal Katara has once again surfaced. According to the SOG, Katara had provided the question paper for the Agriculture subject to Sher Singh for a sum of Rs 60 lakh.

"Katara provided the question paper for the Agriculture subject to Sher Singh for a sum of ₹60 lakh. He also misused his position to provide the paper to his nephew to help him clear the exam," stated Vishal Bansal, ADG of the SOG. Furthermore, the investigation has revealed that he also provided the paper to his nephew, Vinod Damor, to help him clear the examination.

Currently, Babulal Katara is undergoing intensive interrogation.

Probe into NEET 'Guess Paper'

During the press conference, ADG Bansal also addressed concerns regarding the NEET examination. He confirmed that the SOG is currently investigating a "guess paper" that gained viral traction on WhatsApp and was discovered in physical form at several photocopy shops. While authorities are determining if this constitutes a formal leak or predictive fraud, the SOG emphasised that their crackdown on the recruitment mafia remains "unabated."

Manhunt and Ongoing Investigation

The Rajasthan Police have constituted a special task force to track down Vinod Rewad. Meanwhile, the continued interrogation of Babulal Katara is expected to reveal whether other examinations conducted during his tenure at the RPSC were similarly compromised. An investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

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