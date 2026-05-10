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Russia Accuses Ukraine of Over 16,000 Ceasefire Violations in 24 Hours
(MENAFN) Russia has levelled sweeping accusations against Ukraine of systematically breaching the Trump-brokered three-day ceasefire, citing tens of thousands of alleged infractions within a single day as the fragile truce faces an early stress test.
Moscow's Defense Ministry said Sunday it had recorded 16,071 violations attributed to Kyiv over the preceding 24-hour period, painting a picture of near-continuous frontline activity despite the active ceasefire agreement.
According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces launched 676 direct attacks on positions held by Russian armed forces during the same window, compounded by an additional 6,331 drone strikes. The ministry further reported that 57 drones had been intercepted and destroyed, adding that Russian forces responded to the hostilities "in a mirror manner."
The ceasefire at the centre of the dispute was proposed by US President Donald Trump to span May 9–11, and had been accepted by both sides. The truce had been preceded by a separate Russian-declared ceasefire covering May 8–9, announced by Moscow in observance of Victory Day.
Ukraine has not yet issued an official response to Russia's latest allegations. Independent verification of the claimed violations remains unavailable.
Moscow's Defense Ministry said Sunday it had recorded 16,071 violations attributed to Kyiv over the preceding 24-hour period, painting a picture of near-continuous frontline activity despite the active ceasefire agreement.
According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces launched 676 direct attacks on positions held by Russian armed forces during the same window, compounded by an additional 6,331 drone strikes. The ministry further reported that 57 drones had been intercepted and destroyed, adding that Russian forces responded to the hostilities "in a mirror manner."
The ceasefire at the centre of the dispute was proposed by US President Donald Trump to span May 9–11, and had been accepted by both sides. The truce had been preceded by a separate Russian-declared ceasefire covering May 8–9, announced by Moscow in observance of Victory Day.
Ukraine has not yet issued an official response to Russia's latest allegations. Independent verification of the claimed violations remains unavailable.
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