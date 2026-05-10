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Russia Reports Drone Interceptions Following Victory Day Truce Activation
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have reported a large wave of Ukrainian drone activity after a temporary ceasefire announced by Moscow in connection with Victory Day commemorations came into effect.
According to statements from the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 264 fixed-wing drones across multiple regions during a seven-hour window from midnight to 7 a.m. Moscow time. The incidents were reported across 16 regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl, Krasnodar, Tatarstan, and Crimea.
Officials also stated that at least 26 drones were shot down while approaching the Moscow area. Moscow’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin said there were no reported casualties or damage in the capital.
The Defense Ministry also warned that any attempts to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Moscow could prompt a strong retaliatory response targeting central Kyiv, according to official statements.
The ceasefire, which was declared for May 8–9, reportedly involved a suspension of Russian military activity along the front line as well as a pause in long-range strikes on Ukrainian territory. Russian officials said the move was intended to coincide with commemorations marking Victory Day and called for reciprocal restraint from Ukraine.
At the same time, Moscow stated that any violations of the truce or continued strikes beyond frontline areas would be met with what it described as an “adequate response,” as stated by reports.
According to statements from the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 264 fixed-wing drones across multiple regions during a seven-hour window from midnight to 7 a.m. Moscow time. The incidents were reported across 16 regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Yaroslavl, Krasnodar, Tatarstan, and Crimea.
Officials also stated that at least 26 drones were shot down while approaching the Moscow area. Moscow’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin said there were no reported casualties or damage in the capital.
The Defense Ministry also warned that any attempts to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Moscow could prompt a strong retaliatory response targeting central Kyiv, according to official statements.
The ceasefire, which was declared for May 8–9, reportedly involved a suspension of Russian military activity along the front line as well as a pause in long-range strikes on Ukrainian territory. Russian officials said the move was intended to coincide with commemorations marking Victory Day and called for reciprocal restraint from Ukraine.
At the same time, Moscow stated that any violations of the truce or continued strikes beyond frontline areas would be met with what it described as an “adequate response,” as stated by reports.
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