Jordan announces 2026 High-Level Conference on Humanity in War
(MENAFN) Jordan will host the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the six founding states of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law.
His Majesty King Abdullah, alongside the leaders of Brazil, China, France, Kazakhstan, and South Africa, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), invited global leaders to participate in the conference, emphasizing the need to uphold the rules of war. The statement highlighted that these rules “are fundamental to preserving our shared humanity in times of conflict” and must be respected universally, impartially, and consistently.
The Global International Humanitarian Law initiative was launched in September 2024 by Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and South Africa with support from the ICRC, aiming to combat brutality, human suffering, and destruction in armed conflicts.
So far, 99 countries from all regions have formally joined the initiative, with 27 states co-leading seven thematic work streams to develop practical recommendations for strengthening respect for International Humanitarian Law and addressing challenges posed by modern warfare.
The founding members urged all countries to join the initiative and collectively uphold their responsibility to prevent atrocities and protect humanity during conflicts.
