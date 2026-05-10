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Soviet WWII Soldiers Reburied in Germany After Remains Found During Construction
(MENAFN) The remains of dozens of Soviet soldiers have been reburied in Germany after being uncovered during construction work in Potsdam, according to reports.
A total of 80 soldiers, who reportedly took part in the 1945 liberation of the city from Nazi forces, were laid to rest in a Soviet military cemetery during a ceremony held on Thursday. The event was attended by Russian diplomatic representatives and local officials, as stated by reports.
The remains were originally discovered last year at a former barracks site undergoing redevelopment into a residential area. Following the discovery, officials reviewed archival materials and were able to identify 76 of the 80 individuals as soldiers, sergeants, and officers.
The reburial ceremony took place at a designated Soviet war cemetery in Potsdam, reflecting ongoing efforts to maintain and preserve wartime burial sites.
Earlier remarks from Russia’s ambassador to Germany noted that thousands of memorials dedicated to Soviet soldiers remain across Germany and are reportedly maintained in accordance with preservation standards.
A total of 80 soldiers, who reportedly took part in the 1945 liberation of the city from Nazi forces, were laid to rest in a Soviet military cemetery during a ceremony held on Thursday. The event was attended by Russian diplomatic representatives and local officials, as stated by reports.
The remains were originally discovered last year at a former barracks site undergoing redevelopment into a residential area. Following the discovery, officials reviewed archival materials and were able to identify 76 of the 80 individuals as soldiers, sergeants, and officers.
The reburial ceremony took place at a designated Soviet war cemetery in Potsdam, reflecting ongoing efforts to maintain and preserve wartime burial sites.
Earlier remarks from Russia’s ambassador to Germany noted that thousands of memorials dedicated to Soviet soldiers remain across Germany and are reportedly maintained in accordance with preservation standards.
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