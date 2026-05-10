'Show Stealer': Co-Star Trisha In Spotlight At TN Swearing In Ceremony As Vijay's Wife, Kids Absent

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Actor and long-time co-star Trisha Krishnan emerged as one of the most talked-about personalities at the oath ceremony of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday, with her presence generating intense buzz both at the venue and across social media platforms.

The grand ceremony, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, marked a historic moment in Tamil Nadu politics as Vijay formally assumed office, ending decades of alternating rule by the DMK and AIADMK.

While political leaders, film personalities, party workers and thousands of supporters gathered to witness the occasion, much of the public attention shifted toward Trisha.

Trisha arrived at the venue along with her mother, Uma Krishnan, dressed in an elegant ice-blue silk Kanjeevaram saree paired with a diamond-and-ruby choker necklace. She was seen greeting Vijay's family members, including his sister, and interacting warmly with several guests seated in the front rows.

Her appearance quickly became a major talking point online, with fans and entertainment media describing her as the "show-stealer" of the ceremony.

Many social media users highlighted the nostalgic association between Vijay and Trisha, who have shared screen space in several successful films and have frequently been linked through dating rumours over the years.

At the same time, the absence of Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, triggered widespread discussion on social media.

Several users described the occasion as emotionally incomplete without the presence of Vijay's immediate family members.

"The family that should have been at the centre of attention today is absent," one social media user wrote, while others expressed sympathy for Vijay's wife and children.

The discussions come against the backdrop of Vijay and Sangeetha's ongoing divorce proceedings. Sangeetha had filed for divorce earlier this year before the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court after 27 years of marriage, reportedly citing infidelity and mental distress. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 15.

Despite the online speculation surrounding his personal life, Vijay remained focused on his political transition, taking oath before Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid loud cheers from supporters and party cadres.