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US Navy Redirects 58 Ships, Disables 4 in Iran Blockade
(MENAFN) The United States disclosed Saturday that 58 commercial vessels have been turned away under its ongoing naval blockade of Iranian ports, as Washington reported full enforcement of the maritime siege targeting Tehran's shipping lanes.
"The US naval blockade against Iran continues to be fully enforced," US Central Command, also known as CENTCOM, said in a statement published on X.
"As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled 4 since April 13 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports," it added.
The blockade, in place since April 13, targets Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies flows.
The naval campaign is a direct outgrowth of a broader regional crisis ignited when US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and American partners across the Gulf. The escalation also prompted Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.
A Pakistani-brokered ceasefire entered into force on April 8, though follow-on negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a lasting settlement. President Donald Trump subsequently announced a truce extension, offering no fixed end date.
"The US naval blockade against Iran continues to be fully enforced," US Central Command, also known as CENTCOM, said in a statement published on X.
"As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled 4 since April 13 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports," it added.
The blockade, in place since April 13, targets Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's energy supplies flows.
The naval campaign is a direct outgrowth of a broader regional crisis ignited when US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and American partners across the Gulf. The escalation also prompted Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.
A Pakistani-brokered ceasefire entered into force on April 8, though follow-on negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a lasting settlement. President Donald Trump subsequently announced a truce extension, offering no fixed end date.
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