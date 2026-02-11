Vande Mataram New Guidelines: Standing Up Necessary, To Be Sung Before 'Jana, Gana, Mana'

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has directed that all six stanzas of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's original composition 'Vande Mataram' be sung at official functions and designated public occasions across the country. The order, dated February 6, 2026, formally notifies the“official version” of the national song, restoring the last four stanzas that were previously dropped during Jawaharlal Nehru's government, reportedly to preserve the song's“secular” appeal.

“The duration for which the song shall be played or sung shall be 3 minutes and 10 seconds,” the order states, while detailing the occasions and protocols for rendering due honour to the national song.

The directive comes as India marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of 'Vande Mataram'. Under the new guidelines, the national song must be played at:



All civil honorary ceremonies

Official state functions

Government events attended by the President of India Occasions specifically notified by the Government of India

The song will be played both upon the arrival and departure of the President at such functions. It will also be sung before and after the President's address to the nation broadcast on state media platforms such as Akashwani and Doordarshan.

At the state level, similar protocol will apply for the arrival and departure of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at official state events.

Standing Protocol and Exceptions

The MHA has made it mandatory for all members of the audience to stand in attention while the national song is played. However, an exception has been carved out for cinema halls where Vande Mataram is part of a film or news reel, noting that“as a standing audience interferes with viewing of the film and can lead to disturbance of peace and disorder”.

Ceremonial and Marching Drill Details

Before the national song begins, there will be a drumroll - played on instruments such as a mridang or trumpet. In marching drills, seven steps will precede the commencement of the song.

Cultural Events and Schools Included

Beyond formal state functions, the national song will be sung at:



Cultural events where the national flag is hoisted

Government and public functions attended by the President (other than formal state events) Informal gatherings attended by ministers, where group rendition may take place

The MHA has directed that morning assemblies in all schools must incorporate group singing of all six stanzas of the national song as per the official version.