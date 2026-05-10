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EU Commemorates 76 Anniversary of Schuman Declaration on Europe Day
(MENAFN) The European Union commemorated the 76th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration on Saturday — the landmark document that laid the foundation for European integration and ultimately gave rise to the EU as it exists today.
European Council President Antonio Costa used the occasion to celebrate the power of collective action, affirming that Europe Day is a shared milestone for all Europeans.
"Today we celebrate our common European project and what we can achieve when we work together," Costa wrote on X.
"United in diversity, we keep building our shared future of peace, freedom and opportunity," he added.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed the spirit of the day, framing it as a tribute to both European values and the continent's citizens.
"Today, we celebrate all that Europe stands for," von der Leyen wrote on X.
"And we celebrate all of us, the citizens of Europe. Because all together, we are Europe," she added.
The anniversary traces back to May 9, 1950, when then-French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman put forward a proposal to establish a European Coal and Steel Community — a bold vision for postwar cooperation designed to bind European nations economically and foreclose the possibility of future continental conflict.
That proposal is today widely recognized as the first decisive step on the path toward the creation of the European Union.
European Council President Antonio Costa used the occasion to celebrate the power of collective action, affirming that Europe Day is a shared milestone for all Europeans.
"Today we celebrate our common European project and what we can achieve when we work together," Costa wrote on X.
"United in diversity, we keep building our shared future of peace, freedom and opportunity," he added.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed the spirit of the day, framing it as a tribute to both European values and the continent's citizens.
"Today, we celebrate all that Europe stands for," von der Leyen wrote on X.
"And we celebrate all of us, the citizens of Europe. Because all together, we are Europe," she added.
The anniversary traces back to May 9, 1950, when then-French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman put forward a proposal to establish a European Coal and Steel Community — a bold vision for postwar cooperation designed to bind European nations economically and foreclose the possibility of future continental conflict.
That proposal is today widely recognized as the first decisive step on the path toward the creation of the European Union.
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