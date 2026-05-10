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Macron Kicks Off Africa Tour with Sisi Talks in Egypt
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron convened Saturday on the sidelines of a university inauguration ceremony, using the occasion to address mounting regional tensions and chart a path for deeper bilateral cooperation.
The two leaders met in the Egyptian city of New Borg El-Arab during the opening of a new campus for Senghor University, according to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy. Macron had arrived earlier in the day in Alexandria — Egypt's historic port city — marking the first leg of an African tour that will also take him to Kenya and Ethiopia.
The discussions encompassed "developments in regional issues and tensions in the region and their impact on supply chains, trade, and transportation," with al-Sisi presenting Egypt's ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional friction.
The Egyptian president underscored "the need to spare the region further escalation and instability, given its negative repercussions on regional and global security, as well as its impact on supply chains, trade, and transportation," while reaffirming Cairo's steadfast commitment to the security and stability of Arab nations.
Al-Sisi urged Macron to deepen bilateral ties across trade, investment, industry, and education. Macron, in turn, praised Egypt's stabilizing efforts and voiced hope for a rapid resolution to the regional crisis that would restore peace across the Middle East.
According to the Elysee Palace, Macron's Alexandria stop was designed to reinforce bilateral relations while addressing the ongoing Middle East crisis directly with Egyptian leadership. The two heads of state are also scheduled to tour the 15th-century Citadel of Qaitbay, constructed on the historic site of the ancient Lighthouse of Alexandria.
Senghor University, founded in Alexandria, stands as one of the flagship institutions under the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.
Kenya and Ethiopia
Macron departs for Nairobi on Sunday, where he is set to hold talks with Kenyan President William Ruto. The visit is expected to yield the signing of several bilateral agreements.
Macron and Ruto will then jointly chair the "Africa Forward" summit on Monday and Tuesday — the first African leaders' summit Macron has attended since assuming the French presidency in 2017, according to the French presidency.
The tour concludes Wednesday in Addis Ababa, where Macron is scheduled to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and participate in a session at African Union headquarters focused on coordinating joint responses to peace and security challenges across the continent.
The two leaders met in the Egyptian city of New Borg El-Arab during the opening of a new campus for Senghor University, according to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy. Macron had arrived earlier in the day in Alexandria — Egypt's historic port city — marking the first leg of an African tour that will also take him to Kenya and Ethiopia.
The discussions encompassed "developments in regional issues and tensions in the region and their impact on supply chains, trade, and transportation," with al-Sisi presenting Egypt's ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional friction.
The Egyptian president underscored "the need to spare the region further escalation and instability, given its negative repercussions on regional and global security, as well as its impact on supply chains, trade, and transportation," while reaffirming Cairo's steadfast commitment to the security and stability of Arab nations.
Al-Sisi urged Macron to deepen bilateral ties across trade, investment, industry, and education. Macron, in turn, praised Egypt's stabilizing efforts and voiced hope for a rapid resolution to the regional crisis that would restore peace across the Middle East.
According to the Elysee Palace, Macron's Alexandria stop was designed to reinforce bilateral relations while addressing the ongoing Middle East crisis directly with Egyptian leadership. The two heads of state are also scheduled to tour the 15th-century Citadel of Qaitbay, constructed on the historic site of the ancient Lighthouse of Alexandria.
Senghor University, founded in Alexandria, stands as one of the flagship institutions under the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.
Kenya and Ethiopia
Macron departs for Nairobi on Sunday, where he is set to hold talks with Kenyan President William Ruto. The visit is expected to yield the signing of several bilateral agreements.
Macron and Ruto will then jointly chair the "Africa Forward" summit on Monday and Tuesday — the first African leaders' summit Macron has attended since assuming the French presidency in 2017, according to the French presidency.
The tour concludes Wednesday in Addis Ababa, where Macron is scheduled to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and participate in a session at African Union headquarters focused on coordinating joint responses to peace and security challenges across the continent.
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