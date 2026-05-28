Ukraine Facility: EU Approves Nearly EUR 2.8 Bn Tranche For Ukraine
“Today, the EU Council adopted a decision to allocate nearly €2.8 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. The European Commission positively assessed Ukraine's implementation of the Ukraine Plan for the fourth quarter of 2025,” the statement said.
Svyrydenko thanked Members of Parliament for supporting key decisions and for their joint work. She also noted that, as of the end of May 2026, Ukraine had already completed 86 steps outlined in the Ukraine Plan, while another 65 are currently being implemented.
Under the Ukraine Facility program, Ukraine has already received €26.8 billion since the instrument was launched in 2024. The total volume of the program for 2024–2027 amounts to €50 billion.Read also: Ukrainian parliament ratifies €90 bln EU loan
As reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law ratifying the agreement on receiving €90 billion in macro-financial assistance under the Ukraine Support Loan initiative.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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