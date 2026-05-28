Ukraine Facility: EU Approves Nearly EUR 2.8 Bn Tranche For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made on Telegram by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“Today, the EU Council adopted a decision to allocate nearly €2.8 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. The European Commission positively assessed Ukraine's implementation of the Ukraine Plan for the fourth quarter of 2025,” the statement said.

Svyrydenko thanked Members of Parliament for supporting key decisions and for their joint work. She also noted that, as of the end of May 2026, Ukraine had already completed 86 steps outlined in the Ukraine Plan, while another 65 are currently being implemented.

Under the Ukraine Facility program, Ukraine has already received €26.8 billion since the instrument was launched in 2024. The total volume of the program for 2024–2027 amounts to €50 billion.

Ukrainian parliament ratifies €90 bln EU

As reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law ratifying the agreement on receiving €90 billion in macro-financial assistance under the Ukraine Support Loan initiative.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine