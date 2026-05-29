Mumbai Indians And Hardik Pandya To Part Ways After IPL 2026, What's The Reason Behind? Explained

Hardik Pandya has an attitude that doesn't always sit well with people. On the field, he never holds back his emotions. Because of this, he was often overlooked at the junior level. Until 2014, it looked like his career would be stuck in street cricket. But then, they came along and changed everything: the Mumbai Indians.

They are the ones who gave him the platform to become one of Indian cricket's top all-rounders. From a base price of 10 lakhs, he rose to become the captain of that very same team. It was the kind of career growth any sportsperson would dream of. We're talking about Hardik Himanshu Pandya.

But now, right at the peak of his career, Hardik is facing his biggest challenge yet. A departure from the Mumbai Indians captaincy might be just around the corner. So what caused Hardik's incredible rise and his sudden fall? And if he has to return that iconic Mumbai jersey, what will his future look like?

From 2015 to 2021, Hardik grew as an all-rounder and a star player with Mumbai. The team's journey and his own were heading in the same direction. During this time, Mumbai won four titles, and Hardik became a crucial part of the national team. But everything changed after his back injury in 2019. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Mumbai, Hardik played only as a batsman.

Once he started losing his all-rounder advantage, Mumbai decided to release him before the mega auction. If being bought in the 2015 auction was a turning point for his career, being released in 2021 was another one. He became the captain of Gujarat Titans for two seasons, winning one title and finishing as a runner-up in the other. And here, Mumbai gave Hardik another turning point.

A chance to return, and the captaincy. It was one of the most sensational trades in IPL history. Until now, whenever Mumbai and Hardik teamed up, both sides only saw success. But this time, the management had to make some unfair moves to focus on the franchise's future.

The first was suddenly removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy for Hardik's arrival. This decision came before Rohit could even recover from the shock of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss. The fans were not ready to accept this treatment of a captain who had won them five titles. It was visible on the streets and in the galleries. And Hardik became the target of their anger.

Second, the team already had two players who were deserving of the captaincy role: Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. Both were overlooked, and the captain's chair was pulled out for Hardik. Bumrah and Surya didn't hesitate to show their disappointment on their social media. This led to many reports in the national media about tension in the dressing room. Still, everyone hoped it wouldn't affect their performance on the field.

But the unity and aura that the Mumbai Indians had under the legendary Rohit Sharma were never seen under Hardik's captaincy. Hardik has led Mumbai in 39 matches, with 24 losses, earning him the tag of the franchise's worst captain in just three seasons. His on-field behaviour, his attitude towards senior players, his unwillingness to take advice, and his tactical blunders-there were many things to point out from just this one season.

Hardik once said that Mumbai Indians is a team that wins titles by assembling the world's biggest superstars. It's worth remembering Rohit's reply to that: Mumbai is a team that creates superstars.

Hardik himself was one such superstar created by them. However, when he got the world's best players in his hands, Hardik couldn't do anything. The only silver lining, perhaps, is the chance to reset in 2025.

This season, they managed only four wins. We even saw the team owners walking out of the stadium during a match. Mumbai not only failed to get what they expected under Hardik, but they also went through the worst period in the team's history.

The question now is, what's next? There are rumours that Hardik might move to Chennai Super Kings. But is Chennai the right environment for him? That's a big question. CSK is also in a transition phase, with Ruturaj as captain, and Sanju Samson being seen as Dhoni's successor. And another question is, will Hardik be ready to accept a role that isn't captain?