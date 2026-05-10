PM Modi Urges Citizens To Remain United, Save Resources Amid Global Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon citizens to remain united and patient amid global uncertainties, stating that the ongoing crisis in West Asia was impacting the entire world, including India.

Addressing a massive gathering of BJP workers and supporters here, he urged people to conserve resources and work together in the national interest.

Referring to the global situation, PM Modi said: "You are witnessing the challenges across the world. The crisis in West Asia is continuing, and the impact of the war is being felt globally. Bharat is also affected by this situation."

Appealing to the people of the country, he said: "At a time when the nation is progressing, we need to remain patient. We must collectively save resources and protect the interests of the country. Just as we unitedly faced the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic with a spirit of patriotism, we once again need to stand together to overcome the present crisis.”

The PM stressed the importance of individual responsibility in overcoming challenges and said the country would be able to face all difficulties through unity and collective effort.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, he said a "saffron wave" had emerged strongly from Bengaluru and praised BJP workers for their dedication.“As an ordinary BJP worker, I know that only BJP workers can attend an early morning programme like this. Looking at the enthusiasm in your eyes, it appears that the victory in Bengal is your own victory,” he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of May 10, the Prime Minister noted that the day marked the beginning of the First War of Indian Independence in 1857.“On this day in 1857, the first spark of the freedom struggle was ignited. That spark later became a massive volcano which burnt down the chains of slavery. The legacy of courage and valour remains our greatest strength,” he stated.

Drawing inspiration from that spirit, PM Modi said the country had recently celebrated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. He also announced that he would attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Monday morning.“These celebrations will provide new energy for building an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister alleged that the party required alliances to remain politically relevant and had "betrayed" women over the issue of reservation. He claimed that while the Congress spoke about women's reservation, its alliance partners had opposed the legislation in Parliament.

“The BJP ended this politics and ensured the passage of the law providing 33 per cent reservation for women. But the Congress opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in Parliament,” he alleged.

PM Modi further claimed that if the bill had been implemented earlier, Karnataka would have seen an increase in seats reserved for women, enabling more women from the state to become MLAs and MPs. "The Congress did not allow this. The people will not forgive the Congress for this," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the country was now aligned with the vision of a“Viksit Bharat” and said Karnataka had a major role to play in achieving that goal. He stressed the need to improve both ease of living and ease of doing business in the state.

"I assure the people of Karnataka that the BJP and the Central government are doing everything possible. For us, the interests of the nation and its people are supreme," he said.